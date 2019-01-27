Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

The one-of-a-kind home at 2111 Cash Point Court is situated high on a hill overlooking Lake Granbury and is located just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth in the lakefront community of Granbury Texas. With plenty of shopping, dining, the historic downtown square and Lake Granbury, the home is located near a plethora of entertainment.
The red brick home sits on 1.12 acres of hilltop property and features a circular drive, a charming waterfall feature in the front yard, a huge front porch and curb appeal as well as a low maintenance front yard and panoramic views.
Enter the home and one will find a grand foyer which leads into both the huge private dining area and the massive living area with an open concept to the kitchen. Huge windows cover the back wall providing views of the valley beyond. The high ceilings and crown moldings make this home elegant as well as inviting. The gourmet kitchen is massive, with a large breakfast bar island as well as a separate food prep island. The kitchen features a full-size stainless refrigerator and a full-size freezer double unit as well as double convection ovens, a gourmet chef’s gas range, pot filler, appliance garage, large pantry, custom cabinetry and much more. All the upgrades are very apparent in the home including the arched doorways and raised lighted ceilings in the foyer and master bedroom.
The master suite is very large and has a large bay window area with huge views out the back. The master bath features granite countertops, a large soaking tub and double vanities as well a walk-in oversized shower and a big his-and-hers walk-in closet. The laundry room connects to the master bath and the hall way allowing for easy access. The home is Energy Star certified and features foam insulation, radiant barrier, solar panels, Energy Star appliances, high efficiency water heater and more.
The home features three large bedrooms and three full baths including the upstairs bonus room, perfect for a custom game room, media room or fourth bedroom. The upstairs has its own bathroom as well.
Out back one will find a huge back porch with an outdoor fireplace and plenty of space to run and play. Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com to schedule a private tour of the home, priced $550,000.
