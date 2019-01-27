Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 4421 Overton Crest Street is located in the heart of Fort Worth near TCU and Colonial Country Club. The two-story French inspired home has been completely renovated with the finest appointments. Approach the home via the two-car wide circular drive which provides parking for guests. The stately oversized custom designed wood and beveled glass front doors are encased with cast stone, cast stone balusters and gas lighting.
The entryway greets one with hardwoods running throughout the home. The stately study is on the left with rich wood finishes and great architectural details. Continue to the living room where one can feel a sense of tranquility with the light and airy walls, oversized gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows with doors leading to the backyard oasis. The Hull Historical inspired raised panel cherry wood wet bar features designer quartzite countertops which give off a warm glow. This area would also serve well as a butler’s pantry with buffet serving ability.
The kitchen features designer quartzite countertops and backsplash, six- burner range and oven, custom copper vent-a-hood, commercial-size refrigerator and freezer. All appliances are top-of-the-line and all cabinetry was custom with designer hardware. The kitchen opens to the family room that holds another gas fireplace and built ins.
The owner’s wing of the home features a sitting area and private covered patio. The master bath includes handpicked details such as designer marble, brushed quartzite, granite and marble. Upstairs are two bedrooms and entertaining room with spacious marble bathrooms and custom remote controlled shades.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The professionally landscaped backyard is adorned with a lattice-style walkway leading to the artisan crafted pool boasting a fountain and gas lighting. The fully equipped cabana includes a half-bath, dining area, sitting area and state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen. The natural gas heaters provide year-round usage and enjoy control four audio video with two televisions. The entirety of the backyard utilizes synthetic grass for the manicured look coupled with zero maintenance. Next to the cabana is a 60-inch stacked rock gas fireplace and putting green allowing multiple entertaining options.
The home is wired with the pinnacle of home automation system. Control 4 allows the tablet control of lighting, audio, televisions, thermostats, alarm system, security cameras, draperies, pool and home reverse osmosis system.
Contact Laura Ladner with Burt Ladner Real Estate for a private showing at 817-832-4732 or Suzanne Burt at 817-882-6640. The home is priced $2,895.000.
Comments