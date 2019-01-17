These Fort Worth apartments tout wine fridges, virtual concierges and a hammock garden

With most apartments, you’re lucky if you can even find covered parking.
Well, you’ll be able to find a lot more than that at Elan Crockett Row.
Elan Crockett Row, a luxury apartment community, is offering pre-leasing to prospective tenants, with the hope of opening the first units in March. Greystar started development for the apartments in 2016 in the heart of Crockett Row. JR Thulin, the senior director for development at Greystar, said this will be a one-of-a-kind community in Fort Worth’s fastest-growing cultural hub.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The list of amenities reads like something out of “The Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.” Each unit comes with granite countertops, French door refrigerators, front-loading washers and dryers, mudroom entries, smart thermostats and a fridge dedicated to wine.
Outside of the individual units, there’s access to a boutique pool, a full fitness club and yoga studio, a gaming lounge, a dog park, a hammock garden and a sculpture courtyard with a view of the Fort Worth Modern Art Museum.
And if that weren’t enough, Elan Crockett Row offers a virtual concierge service called Hello Alfred for its residents. With just a few taps on a smartphone app, you can have the service tidy up your apartment, pick up your groceries and dry cleaning, get fresh flowers and ship your packages for you. It’s like having your own personal butler.
Of course, amenities like these don’t exactly come cheap. The rent for the smallest studio apartments range from $1,200 to $1,315, while the the largest two bedroom unit goes between $2,750 and $2,865. There are 380 units.
The apartment is in a fast-growing part of Fort Worth, just down the road from TCU, but Thulin said the people living at Elan Crockett Row will mostly be young working professionals.
And the demand for luxury housing in the city is just going to keep on growing, he said.
“We’ve definitely seen a demand in Fort Worth for luxury apartment communities,” Thulin said. “Demand in the future will still be strong.”
Elan Crockett Row is the third Elan community in Fort Worth: There’s also Elan West 7th on Mercedes Avenue and Elan River District on White Settlement Road.
The first tenants will start moving in March, and the last units will be completed by the end of the year.
Comments