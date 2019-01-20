Williams Trew | Fort Worth

A modern urban condominium cleverly disguised as a townhome. 2604 Museum Way, Unit #2108 at The Art House is in the heart of West 7th Street located in the Cultural District. Consisting of 1,761 square feet, the condominium has two bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, contemporary finishes, open living/ dining area, custom closets, wood floors throughout, spa-inspired master bathroom, two-car garage and a large private backyard oasis.
The HOA consists of exterior maintenance, insurance on the structure, water, trash, sewer and use of the community pool. The Art House at So7 is a boutique condominium community with a serene setting in the heart of Fort Worth. This condominium offers an opportunity to live in an urban setting with all the features of the privacy of a home. One has easy access to Natural Grocers, Tom Thumb, Target, Trinity Trails, museums, eateries and entertainment venues, Will Rogers Coliseum and downtown Fort Worth.
The condominium is priced $439,000. Contact Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659 or Alana Long at 682-321-2151.
