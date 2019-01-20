Williams Trew | Weatherford

Williams Trew offers the five-acre lot in the Aledo ISD. Located at 166B John Chisholm Road in Weatherford, the lot is fenced on three sides and includes a 40-foot by 60-foot metal barn with a concrete floor and drive-through doors.
The property is currently Ag exempt eligible and priced $215,000. One can build the home of one’s dreams on the wide open space with long range views. An additional 6.2 acres is available for purchase.
Contact Janice Danford for additional information or to schedule a showing at 817-584-4906.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments