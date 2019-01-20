Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The 1960’s ranch-style home is located in the Tanglewood North subdivision. The home at 4008 Hartwood Drive is within walking distance to an elementary school, parks, and tennis courts. Clearfork is a short drive away where one will find shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom, and two-car garage home is priced $399,000. One will find the home with a landscaped front yard and large back yard boasting three huge oak trees and landscaping around the fence. The roof was replaced in 2016, along with the HVAC system and water heater.
Spacious open, living areas with wood burning fireplace flows into an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and updated appliances. These areas have hand-scraped engineered wood floors and tile in the wet areas. The bedrooms have carpet. The main bathroom is retro tile. There is an office space and a separate utility room.
The home is marketed by Jeff Bankhead of Williams Trew Real Estate. Photos and additional information are available at www.jeffbankhead.williamstrew.com. Contact Bankhead at 817-443-5884 to schedule an appointment or for additional details.
