Williams Trew | Bartonville

A modern urban condominium cleverly disguised as a townhome. 2604 Museum Way, Unit #2108 at The Art House is in the heart of West 7th Street located in the Cultural District. Consisting of 1,761 square feet, the condominium has two bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, contemporary finishes, open living/ dining area, custom closets, wood floors throughout, spa-inspired master bathroom, two-car garage and a large private backyard oasis.