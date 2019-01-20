Williams Trew | Bartonville

The equestrian facility at 2700 FM 407 E is located just north of DFW in Bartonville. The facility, originally designed to train dressage horses and hunter jumpers, is now a fully integrated cutting horse operation. Situated on approximately 100 acres and designed with the utmost quality and craftsmanship, the property is one-of-a-kind.
The 20-stall Normandy-style show barn has cathedral ceilings, an office, kitchen, owners two bedroom apartment, and a state-of-the-art fire suppression system. The 20-stall foaling barn was designed with a canopy roof for cross ventilation and has a central office with full bath. A 100-foot by 200-foot climate controlled indoor arena with full viewing pavilion is ideal for year- round riding and entertaining. Adjacent to the indoor arena, is a covered European-style six-horse walker, and a 140-foot outdoor working round pen. For equipment and hay storage, there is a 4,000 square foot barn conveniently located near the cattle pens.
The main residence on the property is approximately 4,000 square feet with three bedrooms, three baths, fireplace, a two-car garage and overlooks one of three ponds. Near the vet clinic, two charming casitas for staff or guests.
The property is priced $13,800,000. For additional information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Martha Williams at 817-570-9401 or Allen Crumley at 817-480-9502. Visit ntxhorsefarm.com to view additional photos and the virtual tour.
