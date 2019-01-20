Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Real Estate

Located in Ridglea Hills, the updated home at 6869 Woodstock Road is nestled on a large .308-acre lot shaded by Crepe Myrtle trees offering vibrant color most of the year.

Inside, over 2,300 square feet of sunny space is accentuated by a serene color palette complemented by dark wood floors and plantation shutters in the main areas.

The large 30-foot by 17-foot living room is focused on a gas-log fireplace and floor-to-ceiling window and glass door opening to the covered porch and backyard. Another floor-to-ceiling window overlooking the front yard offers additional space or a secondary seating area.

The chef’s kitchen features stainless-steel double ovens, a five-burner gas cook-top, granite counters, tile backsplash, abundant storage including two pantries and tile flooring. A dining bar, breakfast area and adjoining formal dining room provide both casual and elegant service options.

Four bedrooms and three updated baths offer generous storage space and include the master suite and bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Another separate suite is ideal for guests or in-laws.

Added amenities include a separate utility room with sink and a new roof in 2016.

For additional information, contact either Kathy Ferguson at 817-291-2000, kferguson@virginiacook.com or Keeley McLarty at 817-501-4565, kmclarty@virginiacook.com.

