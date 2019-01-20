Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Pam Ball and Williams Trew Real Estate offer the custom-built four-bedroom and four-bath home in the 24-hour guarded gated golf course community of Mira Vista in southwest Fort Worth with convenient access to the Chisholm Trail Parkway. Ideally located near the end of a cul-de-sac, the home combines Austin stone and brick on the outside and is designed with the master suite downstairs as well as another downstairs bedroom with a full bath well separated from the master for privacy.
Upon entering, one is welcomed with a spacious entry flanked by a handsome study and dining room. Warm wood flooring extends throughout much of the downstairs. The large study makes for an ideal home office with built-in cabinets and bookshelves for abundant storage. The elegant dining room flows to the kitchen and living area through a butler’s pantry with additional storage and is great for entertaining. A large open living area with a stone fireplace joins the breakfast area and kitchen. The kitchen has two pantries, an island, gas cook-top, double ovens and stainless appliances and opens into the living area allowing engagement with quests while cooking.
The master suite and living area overlook the charming covered patio providing outdoor enjoyment and relatively easy maintenance. Intricate detailing on the staircase leads one upstairs to two bedrooms with two full baths plus an additional living area with a wet bar.
Easy walk-in access to the floored attic makes for convenient storage or the possibility for additional expansion. One can enjoy all of the amenities the Mira Vista community area offers such as the walking/bike trail, a small private lake for fishing, and a playground.
The home at 6705 Olympia Hills Road was only recently offered on the market and is priced $685,000. For additional details visit www.williamstrew.com or contact Ball at 817-909-0143 for a private showing.
