Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Marion Snipes, broker agent and Virginia Cook Realtors present the move-in ready home overlooking the 9th hole in the gated and guarded community of The Resort at Eagle Mountain Lake. The property includes amenities like the 26-foot by 25-foot covered back porch overlooking the golf course.
Inside, a front keyless entry opens to over 4,300 square feet of living space accentuated by wood and tile floors, high coved ceilings and arched openings.
Gathering spaces include the formal living, dining areas, and the family room with a two-story ceiling, stone fireplace and wall-of-windows overlooking the covered porch.
The adjoining chef’s kitchen boasts a granite center island and counters, walk-in pantry, tile backsplash, freshly stained and painted cabinets, and stainless appliances including a gas cook top and dishwasher.
There is also a wood-paneled office with built-ins and an upstairs media room and game room.
Five bedrooms and four full baths include the downstairs split master suite with a sitting area and refinished bath with granite counters, jetted garden tub, double shower and dual vanities. Three additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and two full baths are upstairs.
Amenities include over 200 square feet of floored attic storage, security cameras, recently installed carpet, a utility room with a sink and a community club house, pool and playground.
The home at 12349 Fairway Meadows Drive is priced $415,000. The vacant lot next door is also available. To schedule a private showing, contact Marion Snipes of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-994-0396 or msnipes@virgniacook.com. For additional information visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13917920-12349-fairway-meadows-drive-fort-worth-tx-76179.
