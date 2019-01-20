Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

In the park-like subdivision of Bellaire Park North, DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents a one-owner home at 7024 Golden Gate Drive East. The elegant, traditional brick home is on one level, surrounded by mature landscaping and shaded by flourishing trees. The circle front driveway greets guests and provides curb-appeal, an easy entrance and extra parking.
Through the front doors one will find a large living area, three spacious bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms and two dining areas which offers space and flexibility. The high ceilings and large windows bring the natural light inside and accentuate the elegant crown molding. The open entry area is flanked by an elegant formal dining room to one side, and an expansive living area with fireplace on the opposite side.
Around the corner, one will find an inviting kitchen with painted white cabinets, ample counter-top work space, a pass-through window to the breakfast room and excellent storage. The breakfast nook is a charming space for entertaining or for quiet dinners.
Relax in the large master suite with a cozy fireplace for cool evenings and French doors that open to the back patio. The two additional bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home, offering a split floorplan.
Outside one will find a shady and secluded back courtyard with a pergola and a separate shaded area. The neighborhood is conveniently located to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and is just across the street from Oakmont Park.
The home is open Sunday, January 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information or a private showing of the home, call Moore at 817-517-4865, or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
