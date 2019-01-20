Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The historic jewel at 3909 Westcliff Road South was originally built in 1940. The home has successfully blended the history of Mount Vernon Place Addition and charming architecture with modern conveniences. With two bedrooms, two baths down and two bedrooms and a bath up it sets the stage for a flexible lifestyle.
Formal living and dining room greet one from the entry. The kitchen with granite countertops opens to a light and bright breakfast area and has good storage. The downstairs family/sun room boasts a herringbone tile floor with floor-to-ceiling windows and overlooks the dramatic tree lined lot tucked away on the bluff end of a cul-de-sac offering privacy and large mature oak trees.
Other amenities include hardwoods, side entry garage, workshop off the garage and potting shed. The home is in closer proximity to TCU/Colonial and an elementary school.
The home will be open Sunday, January 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information on the property priced $769,500, contact Laura Ladner at 817-882-6698 or laura@burtladner.com or Suzanne Burt at 817-882-6640 or suzanne@burtladner.com.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments