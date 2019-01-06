Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Villa De Leon is a unique, quaint community sitting along the Trinity River with city views of Fort Worth’s skyline, Trinity River and trails, Main Street, the baseball park, and more and can be a perfect location for gatherings.
The residence at 501 Samuels Avenue, Unit 510 is an end unit located on the fifth floor which faces the Trinity River with downtown views from the living and master bedroom. A wall of sliding doors in the living area opens to a large, spacious balcony overlooking the Trinity River, downtown, and amenity deck.
The home features wood floors, large entry with powder room, open living, kitchen, dining, stainless-steel top-of-the-line appliances, refrigerator, double ovens, and four bedrooms, each with their own bath.
Enjoy the downtown skyline views day or night from the master bedroom which features a luxurious master bath with large walk-in master closet. The home has 3,228 square feet. Its entry is across from main elevator and has two underground garage parking spaces. Amenities include 24- hour concierge desk, pool, spa, grills, eating areas, social room, and fitness center.
The condominium home is priced $975,000. Call Karen Hunn with Williams Trew at 817-229-0932 for additional information or a showing.
