Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Enter into the Ridglea North traditional home at 6127 Locke Avenue and one is greeted by a light-filled living room with original hardwood floors and a fireplace. A large cased opening connects to the dining room, also on the front of the house. The kitchen has ample storage in real wood cabinets and stone countertops with a productive layout for cooking and entertaining. The family room, which boasts soaring vaulted ceilings, connects to the kitchen via a service bar with seating. The front of the home has a highly functional room with an outdoor covered seating area that could be made into a mud room, home office or breakfast area.