Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew Real Estate present the stately property at 3705 Potomac Avenue in Fort Worth’s Monticello neighborhood. The four-bedroom home with three full and one-half bathrooms is filled with distinct details.
The rich appeal of the home starts at the curb. The home’s traditional silhouette is accented by manicured landscaping, including boxwood hedges and a magnolia tree. Iron railings lead up the stairs to a picture-perfect front door complete with brass door knocker and mail slot.
The main entrance opens to a welcoming view of the many entertaining spaces downstairs. Gleaming hardwoods with decorative inlays, striking crown molding and arched walkways throughout the home please the eye at every turn. A formal living room features a fireplace and built-in bookshelves. A wet bar with wine refrigerator connects this formal space to the more casual den in the rear of the home. This spacious living area is filled with light by many surrounding windows and French doors that lead to the green backyard.
A formal dining room to the right of the main entrance connects to the updated kitchen, which features a marble-topped center island, stainless-steel appliances and two sinks, surrounded by abundant prep and storage space. The nearby breakfast area overlooks the den, creating an easy flow throughout the first floor for both everyday life and special occasions.
Stairs lead from the entry to the upstairs living quarters of the home. A large master suite joins to a truly stunning marble bathroom with bathtub. The additional bedrooms with beadboard accents, built-in bookcases and window seats create a special space. A functional laundry room is practically placed in proximity to the bedrooms upstairs.
Outside, a private, covered patio features a built-in grill and fireplace, and is wired for an outdoor television. At the end of the driveway, a two-car garage is tucked behind an automatic gate.
This polished property is 4,060 square feet, and is priced $1,099,000. For additional information and to schedule a private tour, contact Berkes at 817-266-1355.
