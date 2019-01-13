Williams Trew | Aledo

Amanda Massingill and Williams Trew Real Estate present the five-bedroom, three-full and one-half- bath home with over 4,400 square feet of living space. The home is situated on approximately an acre bluff lot with views of the country side.
The main living area features floor-to-ceiling windows with views, a gas fireplace, built-ins and access to the formal dining room and wetbar. Open kitchen with granite countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, electric cook-top, island and built-in microwave. Just off the kitchen one will find a breakfast room and cozy den with stone gas fireplace and windows that overlook the pool.
The spacious downstairs master suite features a sitting area, dual vanities, separate shower, soaking tub and walk-in closet. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms, three full baths and an additional living area. The large outdoor patio, pool and firepit are ideal for entertaining and enjoying the Texas sunsets. The steps just beyond the pool lead down to the back of the property. Other special features include hand-scraped hardwood floors, crown moldings, a three-car garage, study with built-ins and upstairs balcony.
The home at 124 Bluff View is priced $550,000 and will be open Sunday, January 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Massingill at 817-570-9451 or visit www.williamstrew.com to view more photos and the virtual tour.
