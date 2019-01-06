Giordano Wegman Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

A generational estate of incomparable elegance, the approximately 9,000 square-foot, historic dwelling at 900 Alta Drive sits on nearly two acres and is located on one of the most coveted streets in River Crest. Adjacent to Fairway #9 of the River Crest Golf Course, the property is just moments from Fort Worth's museum district, bustling downtown, the shops of Camp Bowie and a nearly unlimited expanse of jogging and biking trails along the Trinity River Park.
Perfect for entertaining on a grand scale, the interiors offer elegantly sized spaces with picturesque views of the grounds. A thoughtful renovation highlights an exquisite level of detailing throughout the stately residence.
The great room features 14-foot tall coffered ceilings, exquisite mill-work of Honduran mahogany and English pine. There is a large veranda with an understated, yet elegant water feature and wood burning fire place with a private screened loggia just steps away.
The estate nestled among large oaks and flanked by an enchanting stream offers tranquility and respite.
Contact John Giordano for additional information at 817-991-1862 or johng@gwwrealestate.com.
Comments