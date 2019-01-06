Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents a custom-built home at 6716 Saucon Valley Drive in the 24/7 guarded, gated golf community of Mira Vista. The majestic, classic-style and elegant living spaces blend to offer a gracious lifestyle.
Upon entry, a distinctively showcased circular stairway frames the grand foyer with elegance. The formal dining room to the right of the entry possesses a butler’s pantry with wine storage. Across the foyer is a comfortable study with French doors for privacy. The spacious gourmet kitchen features an oversized breakfast bar for extra seating and an expansive island for cooking convenience. The gleaming stainless-steel appliances include double ovens, a built-in refrigerator, a gas cook-top and a warming drawer. The kitchen opens to a comfortable living area which is flanked by a large stone fireplace.
The large master suite is downstairs with a jetted tub, a separate double shower, two walk-in closets with an abundance of built-in storage. A separate exercise room is off the master bathroom for a convenient quick work out. Also located downstairs, is a generously sized private guest suite.
The upstairs area features a game room with wet bar, a media room with ample seating, and two additional bedrooms. Each of the bedrooms possesses their own private bath.
The home has over 4,600 square feet and sits on over half an acre. The oversized saltwater play pool has a relaxing spa and a water feature. The abundance of outdoor living space is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The picturesque, scenic views add to the peaceful landscape of the outdoors.
The home will be open Sunday, January 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
