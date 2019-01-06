Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Enter into the Ridglea North traditional home at 6127 Locke Avenue and one is greeted by a light-filled living room with original hardwood floors and a fireplace. A large cased opening connects to the dining room, also on the front of the house. The kitchen has ample storage in real wood cabinets and stone countertops with a productive layout for cooking and entertaining. The family room, which boasts soaring vaulted ceilings, connects to the kitchen via a service bar with seating. The front of the home has a highly functional room with an outdoor covered seating area that could be made into a mud room, home office or breakfast area.
The home features three bedrooms and three full baths. The large master suite has great privacy and is located in the rear of the house, facing the back yard.
French doors flanking the fireplace in the family room open to a significant back yard, with room for a future pool. The yard also features a patio, ample green grass and the kind of mature trees commonly found in the neighborhood. The home has a new roof and fresh paint inside and outside. Call Chris Miller at 817-602-1358 for more details.
