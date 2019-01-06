Williams Trew | Grand Prairie

The two-story home at 4715 Kestrel Street is located in the Grand Prairie neighborhood of High Hawk at Martin’s Meadow and is minutes away from shopping, entertainment, dining, and trails that lead to Joe Pool Lake.
The spacious home boasts vaulted ceilings with a grand entry, perfect for hosting gatherings. There is a chef’s kitchen that offers plenty of counter space for cooking and entertaining. The home has wood floors throughout, a gas fireplace in the living room with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light.
The home features five bedrooms including a mother-in-law suite, a three-car tandem garage, granite counter tops, and oversized master/master bath. The backyard offers mature trees.
The home is priced $375,000 with over 3,500 square feet and is marketed by Joseph Romero of Williams Trew Real Estate. Photos and additional information are available at Williamstrew.com. For showings and more information, contact Romero at 817- 606-7175.
