Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Classic and enduring 1920’s style defines this impeccably maintained and updated home located in the heart of Rivercrest.
From the large covered front porch to gleaming original wood floors and vintage architectural detailing, the home retains its period charm while ensuring modern-day convenience and comfort.
A traditional center hallway floorplan boasts large sun-filled rooms with high ceilings including the living room with glass-front, built-in bookcases flanking the gas log fireplace and a wall-of-windows looking out to the front porch and activity along 7th Street.
An arched double-cased opening provides a graceful transition into the dining room with space for a full suite of furniture. A second arched opening leads into the kitchen where white tile flooring and cabinets are complimented by granite counters and the separate breakfast room overlooks the fenced backyard.
Three bedrooms and an updated bath include the front bedroom with French doors that could serve as an office or playroom. Added amenities include a utility room and two-car garage.
Recent additions include a new roof and gutters in 2017, a new HVAC system, water heater, and security system.
Located at 4063 W. 7th Street and just a short stroll from Rivercrest Country Club, the home is priced $385,000. To schedule a private showing, contact Ivey Ramsey of Virginia Cook, Realtors at iramsey@virginiacook.com or 817-829-6809. For additional information visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13951058-4063-w-7th-street-fort-worth-tx-76107.
