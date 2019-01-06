Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 3508 Dorothy Lane is conveniently located near the museums in the Cultural District, restaurants and shopping on South 7th and only minutes from downtown. The move-in ready home boasts a new Class-4 roof, new interior paint, is light and bright and recently inspected.
The inviting home features two living areas, two fireplaces, three bedrooms and three bathrooms and 2,502 square feet. Each bedroom has a private entrance to the bathroom and the master has a wall-of-cabinetry providing extra storage in addition to the walk-in closet off the master bathroom. The kitchen has a gas stove, a full size stainless freezer and refrigerator and a small wine refrigerator.
The home is located right on Monticello Park that features a playground with all new equipment in January 2018, two newly resurfaced tennis courts in November 2018 and extra space play. Weekends can be spent enjoying fly fishing lessons at the park on Saturdays or just lying in the sun and relaxing under the trees.
The home has been updated and features an open floor plan, all on one level for easy living. Not only does the laundry room have a great built-in desk plus extra storage cabinets, it even has a small doggy door through a cabinet that leads to the backyard.
One can enjoy the sounds of the fountain in the back yard which is big enough for a refreshing splash pool. Monticello offers year-round activities.
The home is offered by Rozi Stone. It will be open Sunday, January 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. For a private showing contact Stone at 817-454-0250.
