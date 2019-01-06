Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Located near River Crest Country Club and minutes from downtown Fort Worth and the Cultural District, the traditional home presents an impressive welcome with its circular drive and lush landscaping.
A light-filled foyer with a sweeping staircase leads into more than 4,480 square feet of living space showcasing wood moldings, floor-to-ceiling windows and wood floors.
A sunny formal living room and office with custom cabinetry and a private full bath flank the entry, while the hallway flows into the hub of the home where the living room with a wet bar including wine cooler, fireplace, breakfast area and kitchen are united by a wall-of-glass.
French doors extend the living and entertaining space by spilling out to the covered and paved patio surrounded by illuminated gardens and more flagstone-paved space to provide additional seating areas.
The open and modern kitchen features granite counters, abundant storage, stainless-steel appliances including double ovens, a warming bar and commercial-grade gas cook top, and a dining bar. An adjoining butler’s pantry and formal dining room with architectural detailing present the perfect setting for memorable meals.
Four bedrooms, four full baths and one half-bath include the master suite with a fireplace, built-in shelving, a sitting area and French doors opening to a private balcony with tree-top views. The spa-like bath has dual sinks and vanities, a jetted tub, separate shower, Hollywood bath, laundry chute and walk-in closets.
The additional bedrooms are over-sized and the baths gleam with tile, granite, glass and natural light. An upstairs game room with ceiling fans is surrounded by windows and has a full bath to provide a versatile space for play or exercise.
The home at 4813 Harley Avenue is priced $1,200,000. For a private showing contact Suzanne Thompson of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 903-806-1734 or sthompson@virginiacook.com.
