Moore Real Estate | Cleburne

Rachel Davis of Moore Real Estate presents the historic 1.3-acre estate at 804 Prairie Avenue, built in 1896. The classic American Four square endures as a reminder of the architecture, grace, and craftsmanship of a period when homes were built to last.
Occupying almost a full city block, lush gardens and a canopy of 100-year-old trees envelop the property, offering relaxing views from each window and patio. Inside, the stately main staircase, wide hallways, and vaulted ceilings create an open feel for the flowing floor plan of 3,930 square feet. Spacious entertaining rooms are bathed in natural light provided by original floor-to-ceiling windows and enhanced by fresh, neutral paint. Traditional hardwood floors and millwork showcase artistry of a bygone era.
The updated kitchen includes top-tier appliances and a sunny breakfast room. Located on the main level, the private master retreat includes a large sitting area, updated bathroom, walk-in marble shower, and attached screened patio with views of the park-like gardens. Dual staircases lead to the second level with three bedrooms, two updated baths, and a landing sitting area. The rear staircase continues to the third level and 1,455 square feet of floored attic with full-height ceilings for storage or future expansion.
A sparking pool and spa, multiple stone patios, sweeping lawns, and hidden sport court enhance the extensive grounds. The summer kitchen and workshop offer space for an art studio, planting shed, or hobbies. The two-car garage features a second floor apartment with kitchenette for guests or for use as an income-producing property.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
For a private showing of the property located 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, contact Rachel Davis at 817-522-2665. For additional photos or more information, please visit www.mooreforsale.com.
Comments