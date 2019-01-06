Concierge Auctions | Pilot Point

A plantation-style lakeview estate with equestrian facilities in Pilot Point, Texas will sell to the highest bidder via leading global auction firm Concierge Auctions. The property, located at 7621 Sierra Lane within the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is situated adjacent to Ray Roberts State Park with private access to Lake Ray Roberts and will sell without reserve in cooperation with Alison Howell of Compass RE Texas, LLC.
Previously listed for $5.95 million, the 20,437-square-foot estate boasts a circular drive and an open plan interior with vaulted ceilings, wrap-around front patios on both levels, porte-cochère, and elegant finishes including intricate, wrought iron railings, custom millwork, and marble floors. The six-bedroom main home includes a chef’s kitchen, master sanctuary, game room, and home theater. Set on nearly ten acres, the property’s outdoor features include a private guesthouse, resort-style pool and deck, outdoor lounge, Kentucky-style horse barn and equestrian care facilities, private pasture, holding/riding pens and direct access to riding trails on the greenbelt.
Bidding, which will be held via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, will open January 22nd and close January25th. Open houses are held daily from 1-4 p.m. CST and by appointment.
As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for KeyTM giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each property the firm sells will result in a new home built for a family in need.
