Melanie Hunt | Colleyville

Melanie Hunt and Century 21 Mike Bowman, Inc. present 2105 High Gate Drive, priced $559,000. Situated in Highland Meadows Addition in Colleyville, the home sits on a .45 acre lot and boasts a backyard oasis with trees, a sparkling pool with an attached spa, a covered patio and an extended patio with a pergola.
Updates to the home include a complete redo of the kitchen in 2016, the A/C in 2018 and more. Granite countertops, a glass tile backsplash, wood cabinets, updated hardware and fixtures accent the well-designed kitchen. Stainless-steel appliances, a gas cooktop, an island, a breakfast bar, a built-in desk area, and a butler’s pantry complete the space.
Spacious and inviting, the two-story offers architectural interest with a dramatic two-story entry. The elegant staircase has a wood handrail and wrought iron balusters. The formal spaces feature crown molding, picture panel molding in the formal dining and a large cased opening with ornate moldings and trim between the living and the dining.
With over 3,100 square feet of living space, there are three living areas and two dining areas. The open plan family room features a welcoming fireplace, built-ins, large windows overlooking the pool and showcases the updated kitchen. The third living upstairs has a vaulted ceiling and three storage closets.
The bedrooms are split with a guest bedroom downstairs that can be a study and three bedrooms upstairs. The upstairs master suite features a vaulted ceiling, separate vanities, a garden tub, separate tiled shower and a huge walk-in closet.
Other amenities include four-car parking with two-car side-entry garage and gated two-car parking slab, a fenced dog run, pool perimeter fence, French drains and good attic storage. To view the property, visit www.MelanieHunt.com or contact Melanie Hunt at 817-929-3181.
