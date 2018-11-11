Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The townhome at 205 Pecan Street is a rare dual-zoned property just four blocks from Sundance Square. The commercial/residential three-story property offers an opportunity to live and work in one’s home office in downtown Fort Worth.
The townhome features two bedrooms, an office (which could be third bedroom), two and one-half baths, updated kitchen that opens up to the living area, staircase, two balconies overlooking the buildings of downtown, three-car garage with dumbwaiter to the second level kitchen, and additional area for parking in front and back (client parking).
Also, there is a fenced-in side yard on the south-side of the townhome, perfect for a dog run. The townhome has large custom walk-in closets and plenty of storage. There are no HOA dues associated with the listing.
For additional information on the townhome, contact Alana Long at 682-321-2151 or Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659.
