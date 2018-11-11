Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The renovated Ridglea Hills home offers move-in ready opportunity within walking distance to elementary school.
The three-bedroom single story ranch-style home is situated on a large corner lot, under a canopy of mature trees. Well-designed, the spacious kitchen opens to the large family room filled with natural light and overlooking the backyard. Exceptional features include recently installed laminate floors throughout the entire home which add to the clean and modern aesthetic the spaces exude. Other notable features include new HVAC, new water heater, recessed lighting, granite, white custom cabinetry and large backyard with covered patio.
The home is located at 6724 Cumberland Road and is priced $325,000. The home will be open Sunday, November 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact Ted Olsen with William Trew Real Estate at 817-862-5662 for additional information or to schedule a private tour. Follow the Duwe-Olsen Group on Instagram at @duweolsengroup for all the latest in residential real estate.
Comments