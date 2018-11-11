Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

With a prime waterfront location on Willow Lake, the custom-built residence showcases lake views from almost every room, plus a deck and two balconies.
A courtyard entry with an electric gate leads to over 3,500 square feet of space featuring high ceilings, pegged wood floors and custom built-ins and millwork.
The living room boasts a wall-of-bookcases and cabinets and views of the lake and upstairs game room with a wet bar, wine refrigerator and ice maker.
The adjoining formal dining room offers another wet bar, china and silver storage, and glass doors opening to the deck extending across the back of the home.
The island kitchen has abundant storage and granite counter space, limestone tile back splash and stainless appliances including double ovens. The breakfast room has a coved ceiling and glass doors opening to the front courtyard.
The downstairs master suite has yet another wall-of- glass opening to the deck, a sitting area, and granite/marble bath with a jetted tub and dual sinks and walk-in closets.
A second upstairs bedroom features a private balcony, en suite full bath and walk-in closet, while the third bedroom also has a wood floor, three walk-in closets and a cedar closet.
Added amenities include an exercise room with wood floors, a balcony and a full white marble bath and an air conditioned bonus room. Homeowners enjoy a paved trail around the lake, community pool and tennis courts.
The home at 4231 Clear Lake Circle, priced $520,000 is open Sunday, November 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. To schedule a private showing, contact Ivey Ramsey at iramsey@virginiacook.com or 817-829-6809.
