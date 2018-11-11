Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

Built in 1892, the historic home has been the setting of many weddings and events. The surreal grounds are truly breath taking with huge trees, tons of shade, a pond and waterfall feature, huge porches, lush landscaping, all leading down to the rock staircase that leads to the edge of Lake Granbury. Here you will find a private two-story boat dock with room for lake toys and a large sun deck.
The large Victorian-style home features six huge bedrooms, five and one-half bathrooms and over 3,600 square feet of living space. Situated just a few blocks from the downtown Granbury Square, this one is within walking distance of restaurants, shops, bars and entertainment such as the Granbury Opera House. The home is just a few streets away from the Brazos Drive-in, Granbury’s working drive-in movie theater.
Inside the home one will find original hardwood floors, huge pocket doors that allow one to open up the space and have multiple living areas, a grand entrance as well as a back entrance off the kitchen. There is a huge kitchen with a large working island, unheard of in these old homes.
Currently being run as a Bed and Breakfast, this home is perfect for continuing on that tradition, or a full time residence, or even a corporate retreat.
The home is priced $750,000. Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for additional information.
Comments