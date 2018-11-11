Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The unique home in Overton Park built by Peck Shaner is surrounded by live oak trees and has magnificent bluff views. The living and dining rooms have horizontal pine paneling, repurposed vintage hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings with rustic beams. Sliding glass doors and large windows showcase a massive oak tree surrounded by an elevated deck, outdoor kitchen and green space.
The spacious kitchen with stainless-steel backsplashes and countertops and name-brand appliances has plenty of room for a breakfast table.
The utility room leads to a back entrance, mud room, pantry and a second name-brand appliance with stairs to the spacious independent apartment. This large space with knotty pine paneling and vintage wood floors is perfect for an additional living area, game room, fourth bedroom, office or a rental. It contains a full bath, balcony, a built-in safe and a kitchenette.
The master suite provides two walk-in closets and two mirrored walls housing additional closets, an entertainment center, shelves and drawers. There is a sitting area and a sliding glass door leading to the deck. The master bath with double sinks and a soaking tub also has a door leading to a private side patio.
Other notable features are a water filtration system for the entire home and an automatic generator connected to city gas. This 3,512-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-full-bath and two-half-bath home, with two-car garage is priced $1,100,000 and will be open Sunday, November 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. Call Martha Gensheimer at 817-781-7022 for additional information or to schedule a private showing.
