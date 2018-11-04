Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 4900 Westridge Avenue #1 is located in one of Fort Worth’s gated communities. Drive through the gates, open the custom wrought iron and glass doors and enter into a breathtaking home that could be in the south of France, Italy or Spain.
See this property at sunset, with its moonscape lighting of fountains, ponds, gazebos, stone paths and the gardens. Special lighting inside captures the beauty of every room.
The house features its own elevator and a large Mediterranean-styled terrace with outdoor kitchen and fire place overlooking the grounds. Inside the home one will find three distinct living areas including a dramatic living room/ library with an impressive stone- mantled fireplace, a media-room/open plan kitchen and two large master-sized bedrooms on the main level. On the second level is another large bedroom with bath that can serve as a separate guest suite, a perfect room to get away, an office and more. All bedrooms feature dramatic vaulted ceilings, en-suite bathrooms, and the primary master has two large walk-in closets.
The attached garage features an elevator.
The unique home features a lushly landscaped and curated garden.
The home, priced $958,000 is open Sunday, November 4 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Contact Ann Lesok for additional information at 817-991-1712 or ann@williamstrew.com.
Comments