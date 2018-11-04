Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Susanna Gorski Bartolomei of the Martha Williams Group at Williams Trew presents 1200 Thomas Place, a Colonial Revival home, just steps away from the River Crest Golf Course. Located on a large corner lot, the home offers four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, two living areas, plus a study. The subtle pink brick tones play off the mature, verdant landscaping. Large oak trees provide a canopy over the home.
The formals include elegant crown moldings and blonde wood floors. The informal living area is anchored by a warm fireplace, includes a wet bar, and opens to the outdoor, making for easy and seamless entertaining. The spacious kitchen, updated in 2015, features double ovens, gas cooktop, two wine refrigerators, and custom designer tile backsplash. Additionally, the kitchen includes a large island with storage and a banquette for casual dining.
In 2010, the owners completed an addition with a gallery hallway leading the dramatic master suite. The space is marked by high ceilings with elegant moldings, stunning built-ins, and a closet any clothes horse would covet. A small dressing area leads to the grand master bath with warm natural light, crisp white marble, soaking tub and large shower. The large utility room provides ample storage, a second sink and counter space.
Three additional bedrooms and two bathrooms are upstairs. The landscaped backyard offers plenty of room for a pool or play yard.
The home is priced $1,495,000. To learn more about the property, call Bartolomei at 817-862-4428. Additional information and photos can be found at 1200Thomas.WilliamsTrew.com.
