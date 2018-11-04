Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew presents the Austin stone home located at 5448 Northcrest Road on the green belt with backyard access to walking and biking trails. Built in 2003, the newer constructed home in the Northcrest neighborhood features a four bedroom main house and backyard oasis which includes a pool, outdoor kitchen, patio and play area. There is an additional 429 square foot guest house with separate entrance, half-bath and kitchenette also overlooking the pool.
Upon entering the home, ones eye is drawn to the expansive ten-foot ceilings accentuated by the nine-foot doors and the nine-inch plank pine floors. The home has great flow for entertaining and easy living. The spacious kitchen lends itself to large gatherings and flows into the living areas which overlook the pool. The downstairs master also overlooks the pool and has French doors that lead to the outdoor patio. Currently, there is an office which could be used as a second walk-in closet. Two of the three upstairs bedrooms feature cathedral ceilings, en-suite baths, large walk-in closets with built-ins.
The playroom and work out room are located away from the bedrooms. Other amenities include nine-foot ceilings upstairs, walk-in attic, hot tub, plantation shutters, large laundry room and, peaceful setting.
The home will be open Sunday, November 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information contact Alann Nolan at 817-480-1813 or alann@williamstrew.com or Lynne Eller at 817-371-2209 or lynne.eller@williamstrew.com . Follow us on Instagram @Eller_Nolan.
