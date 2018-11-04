Wellington | North Fort Worth

Wellington, a new 600-acre master-planned community located moments from the booming Alliance Corridor, is showcasing pre-grand opening specials on move-in ready homes available before the end of the year. Nestled just south of US Highway 287 and minutes from I-35 within the Northwest ISD, Wellington offers an unparalleled lifestyle in a convenient location. Visit the newly opened model homes for more information about limited-time special pricing.
Beazer Homes showcases several move-in ready homes available now in Wellington. One option, the single-story Silverado plan at 11912 Toppell Trail, is priced $289,000 and features three bedrooms, two baths, and a kitchen opening to the great room providing the perfect space for entertaining.
Available soon in November, K Hovnanian Homes’ Brookstone II plan at 1824 Dunstan Drive includes $25,600 in upgrades. The charming single-story with buff mortar is priced $319,900 and offers four bedrooms, two baths, and a spacious kitchen with abundant cabinets and large island.
Gehan Homes also offers move-in ready homes available in November, including 1724 Bellinger Drive. Priced $394,990, the single-story home features three beds, two and one-half baths, a bonus flex-room and an oversized two-car garage with a 12-foot by 11-foot storage space.
Highland Homes offers move-in ready homes available before the end of the year in Wellington. 1668 Stowers Trail will be ready in December and is priced $341,026. The one-story design offers four bedrooms, two and one-half baths and stunning features like 13-foot ceilings and eight-foot doors throughout.
Also available before the end of the year, American Legend Homes’ single-story plan at 12205 Beatrice has four bedrooms, three baths, a dining area, study and outdoor living area. Listed at $374,175, the home will be ready in December.
Visit the model homes in Wellington to learn more about pre-grand opening pricing. To visit the community from I-35 N in Fort Worth, exit west on Timberland to Blue Mound Rd. and continue past Hwy 287 to the community entrance. From Hwy 287, exit Blue Mound Road west to the community entrance. For additional information, visit https://livingatwellington.com.
