Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Located on over one acre just south of Benbrook, this home offers plenty of room to roam with over 2,800 square feet of living space, all on one level.
Sitting on a cul-de-sac in Mustang Pointe, the home’s open concept design was created for easy entertaining.
The formal dining room boasting wood floors is united by a butler’s pantry or coffee bar with a walk-in pantry to the gourmet kitchen, gleaming with granite counters, a center island, dining bar, stainless appliances and tile flooring and backsplash.
The adjoining 22-foot by 20-foot living area has a wood-burning fireplace, wood floors and a back door opening to the large covered patio overlooking the sweeping lawn. There is also a study tucked behind French doors for privacy.
Three bedrooms and two and one-half baths include the master suite with space for a sitting area, and bath with a jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities and walk-in closets. The additional two bedrooms also have walk-in closets.
A full-size utility room and lawn irrigation system offer added convenience, while energy-saving features such as double pane, Low-E windows, solar screens and a radiant barrier help keep utility bills down.
Parking includes an oversized garage, plus an extra slab behind the home with a 30-amp outlet for RV parking.
The home at 7332 Bear Trail, priced $385,000 is open Sunday, November 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. To schedule a private showing, contact TK Dorsey of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-808-6981 or tkdorsey@virginiacook.com. For additional information visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13923628-7332-bear-trail-benbrook-tx-76126.
