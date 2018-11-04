Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

The home at 917 Joshua Court is located in the gated community of Josiah Estates, just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth in the lakeside town of Granbury. It is being offered for sale by Knieper Real Estate and boasts four large bedrooms, including a huge master suite with a custom master bath, oversized closet, and tons of counter space.
Situated on a quiet, curbed street with city water and sewer, the outside of the home has great curb-appeal with a rock and stone exterior, and the yard is the perfect size for easy maintenance. Inside one will find trayed ceilings, custom fixtures, canned lighting, and arched doorways. There are so many upgrades too numerous to list. The crown moldings and custom wood tile floors make every room pop while the large stone fireplace is an eye-catching masterpiece.
Giant windows overlook the serene backyard and the open concept allows great flow between the living area and the chef’s kitchen that features custom painted wood cabinets, backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, a gas cooktop, and a huge wet island.
This home also has a great study, two full bathrooms, one-half bathroom, and a very large entry way as well as a large two-car garage. Step out back and find the piece de resistance, the custom pool. The back yard is an oasis with ample landscaping, a large patio area, a nice covered porch and a pool featuring a hot tub with a waterfall plus a separate water feature.
The home is priced $354,000. Call the Knieper Team to schedule a private showing at 817-219-0456 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com.
Comments