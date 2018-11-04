Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

Sitting on a great lot is this three-bedroom, two-bath home. It is ready for new owners to move right in with a great floor plan, two living areas and a spacious backyard.
The home at 4713 Kilpatrick Avenue features wood floors throughout the living, dining, hallway and two of the bedrooms. The master features a spacious walk-in closet and a dual vanity sink in the en-suite. The light and bright galley-style kitchen has great site lines into the living and dining. The large back yard boasts a wood gazebo and spacious patio that will make for an amazing spot to host endless backyard get-togethers.
The location of the home is on a street in a little tucked away neighborhood, yet just minutes away from the new Clearfork development, Chisholm Trail Parkway, Camp Bowie and easy access to I-30.
The home is offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors and is priced $199,900. For additional information or for a private showing, contact Mark Montroy at 817-721-9267.
CUTLINE: The home at 4713 Kilpatrick Avenue is priced $199,900.
Comments