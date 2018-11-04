The home at 2563 Stadium Drive is located just steps from the TCU campus.
The home at 2563 Stadium Drive is located just steps from the TCU campus.
The home at 2563 Stadium Drive is located just steps from the TCU campus.

Real Estate

Giordano Wegman Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

November 04, 2018 12:01 AM

The home at 2563 Stadium Drive is located just steps from the TCU campus. The home features three bedrooms, two luxurious bathrooms and a completely remodeled kitchen.

The kitchen features a built-in name-brand refrigerator along with a commercial gas range, pot filler, farmhouse sink and natural stone countertops.

The home is flooded by natural light and features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.

The over-sized master suite overlooks the pristine backyard and offers an enormous walk-in closet, utility room and bathroom complete with dual pedestal sinks and period finishes.

For additional information contact Rick Wegman at 817-584-7033 or John Giordano at 817-991-1862

  Comments  