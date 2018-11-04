Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southlake

Ebby Halliday Realtors, Kelly Marcontell and Susan Gilchrest with the Marcontell and Gilchrest Group present their new listing at 775 Castle Rock Drive in the Estes Park Addition of Southlake. The property is priced $1,499,000.
The Simmons Estate custom home has it all. Upon arrival one is greeted by the manicured landscaping with a bubbling water feature and stately front entry. Upon entering the home one is welcomed by a light and bright foyer, and a sweeping wood stairway. The private hallway to the executive study boasts raised paneled walls, barrel ceiling entry, solid wood beams, custom wood built-ins, vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace. The home features hand-scraped hickory wood floors, soaring ceilings with custom beams, and millwork throughout. The formal dining room is equipped with wood flooring, moldings, a chandelier, wine cellar, and butler’s pantry. The open concept kitchen, family room and breakfast nook are ideal for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen features a top-of-the-line cooktop and refrigerator, two dishwashers, double ovens and natural stone countertops. The first-floor master has a spacious spa-like bathroom and large walk-in closet. The first floor of the estate also offers a full media room, an en-suite guest room, and four-car garage.
Upstairs one will find a spacious game room with a wet bar with refrigerator and microwave. There is an additional living room, which could be used as another media room. All three upstairs bedrooms feature a private bathroom and spacious walk-in closets.
The backyard of the home is very private and great for entertaining. Enjoy the resort-style pool with a unique and focal rain waterfall, the outdoor living oasis is complete with an inviting spa, stone surround, fireplace, and media center.
For additional information or to schedule a showing, contact Marcontell at 972-743-9171 or Gilchrest at 817-718-1242. Visit the website at www.775castlerock.ebby.com.
