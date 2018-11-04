Ebby Halliday Realtors | Fort Worth

The residence at 1609 Baxter Springs in Fort Worth is a must see. Enjoy the openness and flexibility the large home has to offer, including a patio to entertain guests. The home features three living areas and two dining rooms. Cook in the spacious kitchen with ample counter space and a large walk-in pantry. The property offers an ideal floor plan with the master bedroom and a full bath on the main floor and all other bedrooms upstairs.
The bonus area, located upstairs is ideal to use as an office, craft room or game room.
One can relax after a long day on the private patio, with room for play, gardening or entertaining.
The home is priced $255,500. For additional information and photos, visit www.1609BaxterSprings.Ebby.com or call Jan Pestinger, Ebby Halliday Realtors in Arlington at 817-680-0720 or email janpestinger@ebby.com.
