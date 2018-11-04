Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Traditional Architecture

Traditional architecture is a broad term for a style that incorporates modern-day elements of many classic styles, especially the structure of doors, windows and roofing elements. Traditional homes take into account the styles and materials that were popular in an area and, as newer construction, tie the present to the past. This creates a sense of continuity and connection, which helps the area maintain its traditional look and feel for the residents of the community.
Traditional architecture’s cues include gabled roofs with shake or asphalt shingles, tall chimneys, walls-of-brick, stucco or wood and, often, windows with rounded or arched tops. Inside, Traditional homes often have open archways, French doors, fireplaces, parquet or plank floors and detailed ceilings, crown moldings and baseboards.
Famous examples include Julia Roberts’ character’s family home in Steel Magnolias (a red-brick Traditional in Natchitoches, Louisiana) and the one and only Southfork, from the blockbuster TV show Dallas, which taps into Greek and Colonial architecture but isn’t slavish to either.
The estate home at 5708 Pine Valley Drive in Flower Mound is a textbook example of Traditional architecture, but with nods to the Tudor-style, thanks to its steep roof gables and decorative half-timbering. Sited on 1.7 acres, the home features four bedrooms and multiple living areas. It is ideal for entertaining, with an expansive game room and tiered media room. The outdoor luxuries are many and include multiple covered patios, a large pool with swim-up cabana bar and a tree-filled backyard with a putting green, sport court and batting cage.
The home, priced $2,595,000 is represented by Jeff Watson and Cheryl Staley.
