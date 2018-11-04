Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Ranch Architectural Style

“The ranch architectural style is like jazz and great cheeseburgers,” writes Karin Beuerlein on HGTV.com. “It’s an art form unique to America.” Ranch-style is rooted in North American Spanish Colonial architecture of the 17th through 19th centuries, with their single-story floor plans, native materials and interior courtyards surrounded by a U-shaped floor plan. Low-slung ranch homes were first built in the 1930s and by the 1950s, nine out of every 10 new houses were in the Ranch-style.
Ranch homes embrace open spaces and the connection between indoor and outdoor living: The backyard is usually just steps from the kitchen or living room via sliding glass doors. The style’s design cues also include a long, low horizontal orientation; single-floor living; hipped or gabled roofs; flowing interior spaces; large picture windows; and an emphasis on the backyard.
Famous examples include the ranch house in The Parent Trap, 1961; Rancho del Cielo, Ronald Reagan’s “Western White House” near Santa Barbara, California; and homes by California architect Cliff May, considered the pioneer of the modern-day ranch house.
The Ranch-style home at 3712 S. Hills Avenue in Fort Worth’s Westcliff neighborhood was built in 1947 and has been renovated for today’s living. Its many updates include a kitchen with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances; elegant, pale-blue painted cabinets and a breakfast bar; refinished hardwoods in the living room, dining room, kitchen and secondary bedrooms; a renovated hall bath with a designer marble countertop; and a master bath with dual sinks, a frameless glass shower and a soaking tub. An open-concept addition offers a second living room, complete with a fireplace and a wall-of-windows overlooking the backyard.
The home, priced $550,000
