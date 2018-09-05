Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents her listing located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community. 6500 Castle Pines is an elegant traditional home with a comfortable design and an open floorplan. It is located on a spacious corner lot with a manicured lawn and shady trees. The welcoming walk and front porch make an excellent first impression.
Upon entering the front door, one will notice the high ceilings and large windows in the open formal living and dining spaces. In the formal areas, one can enjoy views of the pool and landscaped yard outside, with the cozy fireplace and mantle inside. The attached formal dining space is perfect for an elegant dinner for two or for entertaining a large group. Neutral colors and the hardwood floors lead into the kitchen and a den area that is complimented by built-in bookshelves, cabinetry and a cozy fireplace.
The kitchen offers high-end stainless-steel appliances with a gas range and granite countertops. The eat-in kitchen allows for both seating and prep space for the busy chef. The area is perfect for everyday relaxing and gatherings with its open breakfast nook.
The master suite is also on the main level, with a luxurious bathroom, spacious closet and views of the relaxing pool area. Just up the stairs, one will find two bedrooms with generous closets and a large connecting bathroom.
The back outside patio has space for numerous seating areas all surrounding the sparkling pool, spa and peaceful water feature. The towering trees provide shade and tranquility for quiet evenings in a picturesque setting.
For additional information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4856 or visit www.luxuryfortworthhomes.com.
