Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The Urban Group at Williams Trew presents the residential condominium in Fort Worth’s boutique historical building, The Neil P Anderson. Featuring a spacious open floor plan, two bedrooms, two and one-half baths, living urban is spectacular in this 2,207 square foot condominium in the center district of downtown Fort Worth. Custom designed with a contemporary flair, designer lighting and white oak floors, entertaining and living is easy in the large open kitchen, dining and living area. An abundance of original vintage windows line the exterior walls giving the home an abundance of natural light.
The island kitchen features upscale stainless-steel appliances, dual fuel gas/electric range, wine refrigerator, and rich custom cabinetry with pull-out sliding drawers. A built-in large screen television/ media center with wall speakers is the focal center of the large living area. Built-in walnut cabinetry and desk are also featured in the separate office and an office nook just off the second bedroom area.
The master bedroom suite is complete with dual bath sinks, two closets, a separate tiled shower and custom cabinetry with quartz counters. The second bedroom has a private balcony with views of 7th Street and the downtown area. The bedrooms are well-appointed in size and location. The split bedrooms have spa inspired en suite baths and large walk-in closets.
The common areas include a living area near the front door, historic original marble floors and entry area to the elevators, a pool/spa, outdoor terrace, fountains, and an outdoor kitchen.
The condominium at 411 W 7th Street, Unit 607 is priced $695,000. For a private viewing contact Alana Long at 682-321-2151 or Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659. For a view tour of the residence at the Neil P visit www.NeilP607.com.
