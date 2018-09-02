Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

Located on the edge of the Texas Hill Country and situated in the lakeside community of Granbury on ten country-side acres, sits 3100 Neri Road, just 30 miles from Fort Worth.
Enter the home through the front court yard and into the grand foyer. Inside find soaring ceilings, custom hand-scraped wood floors, large columns, three sets of French doors, and large cedar beams throughout the main living spaces. The home boasts five large fireplaces, huge custom windows, multiple living and dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, custom ornate cabinetry, a massive kitchen island, name-brand appliances including a commercial stove, and a chandelier.
Head down the master wing to the master foyer that leads to a half-bath, a large private two-story library with a private office up the spiral staircase, and a massive master suite with a step-down bedroom, hand-carved travertine fireplace, and master bathroom. The master bath stretches more than 35 feet long and has travertine floors, dual separate vanities, barrel-vaulted ceilings, chandeliers, as well as a makeup vanity and an open entrance to the massive walk-in closet. One will also find a coffee bar, a master suite exercise room, and a private courtyard with a water feature and stone walls.
On your way to the other side of the home is a large foyer just off the kitchen with a grand staircase that descends underneath the home. It is here that one will find a Tuscan-inspired wine cellar with reinforced steel beams. The cellar features built-in cabinetry, wine racks, a wine refrigerator, handmade clay tile flooring and tons of storage.
The other side of the home features a formal dining room, three more bedrooms all with their own bathrooms and a huge game room with a wet bar. Step out the back doors to find an outdoor living area with an outdoor fireplace, an outdoor kitchen with a gas grill and sink, and a detached pool casita with a private bedroom and bathroom.
The pool is one-of-a-kind with a custom lighting system, fountains and waterfalls. There is a massive party barn towards the back of the property that houses an entire guest house as well as a huge heated and cooled shop/electronic golfing room. Across the drive from the barn sits the original country farm house, totally restored and includes two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Visit www.WeSellGranbury.com to view the 3D tour of the estate or call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private showing of the property, priced $2,700,000.
