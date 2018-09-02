Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Susan Cook and Williams Trew Real Estate present the new listing at 4336 Westdale Drive, located in the neighborhood of Tanglewood. The property’s oversized trees provide wonderful shade to the majority of the yard, and the landscaping that borders the home is vibrant and well-manicured.
The home was built in 1964 and has had several updates. The interior has hardwood floors, new carpet in the bedrooms, two living areas, welcoming kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and a bonus living space which could easily be converted into a man-cave. With 2,732 square foot, the home offers plenty of space for entertaining.
The home, priced $485,000 is open Sunday, September 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. For additional information, contact Cook at 817-875-0462 or susan.cook@williamstrew.com.
Comments