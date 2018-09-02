Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew and Anne Musgrave present 3829 Carolyn Road. The home is conveniently located in the Westcliff neighborhood, close to TCU and nearby shopping centers. The fully updated, single story, three-bedroom, two-bath home provides a roomy 2,117 square feet.
Extensively renovated from the inside out, the home includes hardwood floors and a spacious living area that flows into both dining room and kitchen. The kitchen boasts marble countertops, subway tile backsplash, farm sink and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen and bathrooms have been stylishly updated with lighting and plumbing fixtures.
The over sized master suite highlights raised ceilings and room for a seating area and home office. The master bath includes marble countertops, dual sinks, jetted tub, stunning separate shower and spacious walk-in closet. The two additional light-filled bedrooms, both with hardwood flooring and sizable closets, flank a fully updated bath.
A utility/mudroom, just off the kitchen, contains a full pantry, built-in storage cabinets and room for a full size washer and dryer. Exiting the back of the home, one will find a renovated two-car garage and shaded, private back yard.
The home is priced $395,000. For additional information or to schedule a private showing, contact Musgrave at 719-466-1415 or anne.musgrave@williamstrew.com.
