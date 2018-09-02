Knieper Real Estate |Lake Granbury

The one-of-a-kind home at 2200 Beau West Court is located on almost 11 acres in the neighborhood of Bentwater on Lake Granbury and features a six-stall barn, a pond that has been stocked and is full of fish and pipe fencing. The home also features a private pool, spa and waterfall as well as views of the veranda.
Situated in Granbury, just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth, the home has everything one will need to enjoy life in the country. The home features a cooper colored metal roof, a Texas stone exterior, all at the end of a long private drive with a gated entrance. Inside one will find cored concrete floors, high ceilings and large windows that let the light just pour in. The large foyer features a grand staircase leading up to two bedrooms and a bonus living area. Head past the staircase and find a massive living room open to a gourmet chef’s kitchen with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and a large island.
On the far side of the home one will find another staircase leading up to a bonus room with a balcony overlooking the pool. The home features four oversized bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a private study and tons of space for guests.
Bentwater on Lake Granbury features several neighborhood ponds and parks, a private marina on the lake and a club house and sports court. The home is situated just minutes from downtown Granbury, where one will find a historic square with shopping, dining, bars and live entertainment. The town of Granbury has all the conveniences of the big city with the added bonus of only being 30 minutes from Fort Worth.
Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour of the property, priced $725,000 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com to take a virtual tour of the Texas ranch.
Comments