Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 3416 Overton Park Drive West is a custom built, well-maintained, one-owner home overlooking Overton Park. Built in 1997, it features three bedrooms and two and one-half baths. The home exudes charm and character, and is styled with elegance yet retains a casual inviting atmosphere.
Upon entering, guests are welcomed by views of the backyard and living spaces that are flooded with natural light. The main living area has 14-foot high beamed ceilings, a stately masonry fireplace with gas logs and is surrounded by casement windows offering panoramic views. The adjoining dining room overlooks the patio and private backyard. Opposite the living room is a maple wood paneled den with a masonry fireplace with gas logs.
The well-appointed kitchen features a five-burner gas cook top, double ovens, built in refrigerator/freezer, breakfast area and maple cabinets. The breakfast room looks out onto the backyard and provides lots of natural light.
The downstairs private master suite looks out to the backyard. The bath has his/her vanities, a jetted tub and large walk-in closet. The additional two bedrooms are upstairs, generously sized and have walk-in closets. With exception to the 14-foot ceilings in the living room, the home has nine-foot ceilings both upstairs and downstairs.
The home has an ideal location with proximity to walking and biking paths, peaceful setting, and fantastic curb-appeal.
