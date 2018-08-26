Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Located in the gated community of Eden Village, the Arlington home offers a flowing open concept design that is perfect for hosting guests.
A serene palette of granite counters, artistic tile work, white cabinetry, and tumbled marble and wood floors enhance the light and bright atmosphere throughout the home.
At the heart of it all is a living room and kitchen united by a wall-of-windows overlooking the fenced back yard and open fields beyond.
An elegant fireplace is the focus of the living room, while the sunny kitchen has everything to be desired including an island, granite counters, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, a walk-in pantry and cheerful breakfast room.
The fun can easily move outside to the covered living area complete with a built-in grill, fireplace and ceiling fan.
Three bedrooms and two and one-half baths include the spacious master suite with a luxurious bath featuring granite counters, dual sinks/vanities, a garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closets plus a linen closet. The additional bedrooms also have walk-in closets.
Added amenities include a utility room with granite counters, sink, plentiful storage, and a lawn sprinkler system. Located in the Kennedale ISD, residents also enjoy a nearby community center, park with a private dog park, and easy access to US-287 with great shopping and dining.
The home at 6915 Clayton Nicholas Court is priced $374,900. Contact Jan Aziz of Virginia Cook, Realtors at jaziz@virginiacook.com or 817-665-1222. For additional information visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13772955-6915-clayton-nicholas-court-arlington-tx-76001.
Comments